A frustrating first half saw Borough go 2-0 down to Bath City at Priory Lane. And despite dominating the second 45 minutes, Sheriff’s first goal for the club wasn’t enough to salvage something.

It leaves them 19th in tha table with just the one win from their first four matches – but it’s very early days. The Sports have had a full week of training ahead of the Bank Holiday double-header – hosting Truro City tomorrow then visiting Chelmsford City on Monday.

Eastbourne Borough on the attack against Bath City | Picture: Lydia Redman

Sheriff is confident things will get back on track sooner rather than later.

He told the EBFC website: “The gaffer is really good at putting stuff together to look at both individually and as a team. I’m not worried because I know we will come back stronger.”

Reflecting on the loss to Bath City, Sheriff said: “We started fairly well but we just didn’t get the click that we did in our first home game against Hampton.

“We tried playing our way of playing but we lacked penetration. There’s no excuses though, as we worked on that all week with what the gaffer had us doing in training.

“We’ve gone into the game confident, but it didn’t come off and it wasn’t really our half.

“Second half we were the better team. It proved a little too late but the lads showed great character in fighting and come back.

“They didn’t really get out of their own half of the pitch in the whole half so that shows how dominant we were. But we can’t be started the way we did, we gifted them two goals and it’s always going to be difficult to come back from that.”

The 25-year-old headed home midway through the second half after good build up play from the Sports, and he is delighted to have got off the mark.