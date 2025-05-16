Shock as boss Murray leaves Eastbourne Borough FC

Adam Murray has left Eastbourne Borough FC.

In a move few saw coming, the man who guided the Sports to a third place finish and play-off semi-final in National League South a year after masterminding a great escape from relegation, Murray is returning closer to his roots.

Borough are inviting applicarions for a new manager as owner and chairman Simon Leslie pays tribute to the work Murray did in his season and a half at Priory Lane.

A statement issued by the club late on Friday afternoon said: “Eastbourne Borough FC are sad to announce that the club have parted ways with First Team Manager Adam Murray. Murray arrived in East Sussex in January 2024 and led the club to The Great Escape as he guided the Sports out of the National League South relegation zone in 2024/25.

Adam Murray in the technical area in what has turned out to be his final game as Borough boss - picture by Lydia Redman

“In his first full season, the former Mansfield Town stalwart then led the Sports up the National League South standings – coming within a whisker of the league title – before missing out in the play-offs against Maidstone United.

“The transformation under his leadership has been there for all to see, but family must come first. Murray’s family live in Derby, and he has made the decision to be closer to home after 18 months away.

“The 43-year-old will be sorely missed at The ReachTV Stadium, and we of course thank him for his hard work, commitment and passion whilst part of our journey. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Leslie added his own words: “From the great escape last season to this year’s near miss, Adam Murray has been at the heart of some unforgettable moments for Eastbourne Borough. He inherited a team lacking confidence, a club daring to dream, and a community hungry for something special. Under his guidance, we saw what’s possible when conviction meets coaching, when heart meets hard work.

“He arrived with purpose, led with passion, and helped us all believe in the impossible. After two tough seasons on the Sunshine Coast, Derby is calling him home. Adam wants to be closer to his family, and while we understand and respect his decision, it doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

“We had plenty of memories, some big wins, some long miserable car journeys home, and a few wild rides in between, what mattered most was Adam’s commitment to the cause. His fingerprints are on the progress we’ve made, and his impact will last far beyond his time in the dugout.

“Thank you, Adam for the memories, the emotions, and allowing us all to dreams. You gave us everything, and your work has helped shape the new era we’re building.

“On behalf of everyone at Eastbourne Borough the players, staff, fans, and this ambitious chairman, thank you for believing in our vision, for giving your all, and for being part of our journey.

“Our loss is someone else’s gain, and wherever you go next, you take with you our gratitude and best wishes. Family must come first.

“The search for a new manager begins now. For those interested in taking on this bold, ambitious project, please reach out to [email protected].

“Once a part of the Borough, always a part of the Borough.”