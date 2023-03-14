Matt Longhurst has resigned as Burgess Hill Town boss after less than a month in charge.

Longhurst was named as Jay Lovett’s replacement on February 20 – but the club announced tonight he has gone.

In a statement they saif: “Due to an unexpected change in Matt Longhurst’s working commitments, resulting in him having to change the location of his work, he has reluctantly resigned from his role as Burgess Hill Town FC first team manager with immediate effect. The club and Matt tried to find a solution that might have worked given Matt’s logistical change in circumstances however, one could not be found that suited Matt or the Football Club, and the club therefore have accepted Matt’s resignation. We wish Matt and his young family well for the future and thank Matt for all he did for the club in his short time as manager.”

His last match in charge was a 4-1 win over Corinthian on Saturday.

Matt Longhurst on Saturday. Picture by Chris Neal

The club have moved swiftly to appoint a successor. “We are delighted to announce the appointment of club captain Lewis Taylor as first team manager for the remainder of the season. Lewis has been club captain for the last few seasons and has established himself as a real leader amongst our talented group of players.

“Lewis has already appointed an assistant manager, B-License coach, Dean Sammut, who previously worked with Lewes at academy level and had a playing career with Crystal Palace youth and non-league with Barnet and Sutton.”