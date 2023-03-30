Edit Account-Sign Out
Shootout win can lift Hastings United for final Isthmian League play-off push

Gary Elphick hopes victory at the end of a ‘battle royale’ in the Sussex Senior Cup at Eastbourne United will lift his players for the Isthmian run-in.

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST

The Us won on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the cup at The Oval on Tuesday, setting up a quarter-final at home to Horsham next Tuesday.

Before then Hastings host Herne Bay in the league – and after losing 3-1 at Canvey Island last Saturday, Elphick has challenged his players to win all their final six league games to get into the play-offs.

“It was a battle royale at Eastbourne, like a game of rugby at times! We got through by scoring all five of our penalties and that’s what it’s about now – winning games.

Craig Stone puts Hastings United ahead at Canvey | Picture: Scott White
"At Canvey on Saturday we were in total control for 55 minutes and led through Craig Stone’s goal, then shot ourselves in the foot. We conceded a couple of poor goals and missed people like Ben Pope and Sam Adams.

"It was gutting but Canvey are good at what they could do. Now we have to target six wins in the last six. It’s not impossible and it’s what we’ll go all out to achieve.

"We can’t be complacent against Herne Bay. I know their manager Kevin Watson very well and they’ll be up for it.”

Elphick is unhappy at the way the Sussex FA has allowed one side of the cup draw to drag on – leaving his team to host Horsham twice in seven days, as they welcome them to The Pilot Field for an Easter Monday league game.

Louis Rogers makes the crucial penalty save to help Hastings United win in the SSC at Eastbourne United | Picture: Scott White
Ephick has been boosted by news Gillingham striker Joe Gbode can stay on loan to the end of the season

