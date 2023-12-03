Shoreham FC off bottom of SCFL premier: Win over AFC Varndeanians in 29 photos
Shoreham FC’s recent upturn in form continued with a 2-1 win against AFC Varndeanians at Middle Road which lifted them off the bottom of the table.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Tom Cousins got both the goals for a victory that made it seven points from three in a week and left the Musselmen 17th and out of the relegation zone.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked and get the best of the local football action in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.
