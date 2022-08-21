Shoreham FC v Arundel FC - SCFL clash in 24 pictures
Shoreham and Arundel had to settle for a point apiece from their SCFL division one clash at Middle Road.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:45 pm
The game was scheduled for Arundel's Mill Road ground but problems with the pitch led to a switch of venue, and the Musselmen and the Mullets could not be separated. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game - and don't miss all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday.
Page 1 of 6