Shoreham set for comfortable finish … Wick are flying … Worthing Women share six with Ashford

Shoreham 1 Peacehaven & Tels 1

SCFL premier

Shoreham will finish the season well clear of the SCFL premier relegation zone in their first season back at this level after promotion last season.

Shoreham take on Peacehaven & Telscombe | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Their latest outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Peacehaven.

Chairman Stuart Slaney said: “It’s been a turbulent season but the past couple of months have seen form improve, which has meant a decent finish to the season considering where we were in October.

"We have one game left away to Crowborough, a tough one as they are looking for promotion.

Worthing Women celebrate a goal v Ashford | Picture by OneRebelsView

"Our form against the top teams has been good and this serves as a good base to build on for next season.

"The plan is to have a break, return in June and look to finish in the top 10 next season – but for now we just want to finish on a high.”

Shoreham head into their final game 22 points clear of basement side AFC Uckfield.

Forest Row 1 Wick 4

SCFL Div 1

A verbal volley at half-time sent Wick to a big win at Forest Row as they booked a place in the Southern Combination Division One playoffs.

The Dragons, though, looked anything but a team at the sharp end of the table during a dismal first-half performance.

Josh Irish had a penalty saved and then George Holah fired the home side ahead with the last kick of the opening period at sunny Tinsley Lane.

But Wick regained their fire and composure after the blast from boss Lee Baldwin and three goals in five minutes sent them on their way to an emphatic victory.

Sam Conolly opened the scoring, running on to a through ball to beat the advancing goalkeeper, who he then promptly lobbed from 35 yards to put the Dragons in front.

The midfielder then collected a long clearance from Dragons shot-stopper Keelan Belcher before providing a sublime touch to set up Dave Crouch for the third and the striker took then his tally for the season to 24 with another smart finish.

‘We were terrible in the first half, we were lazy, lethargic and just going through the motions,’ said Baldwin. 'We were a bit arrogant and I didn’t like that at all and gave them a few choice words at the interval before sending them out early for the second half.

‘They showed why they are a good side by putting their foot on the ball and playing some good stuff but we have certain goals we want to achieve and must consistently meet the standards needed to reach them.’

Wick 1 East Preston 0

SCFL Div 1

Supersub George Bingham left the bench to sink East Preston with a dramatic late winner at Crabtree Park as Wick continued their late season surge.

The midfielder was back in the Dragons squad after a virus forced him to miss Saturday’s 4-1 victory at Forest Row and he made a huge impact with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Harry Williams swung a free-kick from just in front of the away team's dugout to the far post at the Flyover End of the ground and Bingham tucked it away for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Dragons goalkeeper Keelan Belcher then made a superb save following a goalmouth scramble to preserve the victory which keeps Lee Baldwin’s team fourth in the Southern Combination Division One table but they are now level on points with Seaford.

With two games remaining at home to Banstead on Saturday (3pm) before Billingshurst visit the south coast a week later, it is still possible for Wick to finish second.

‘George has been brilliant for us all season,' said Baldwin. 'It was a wonderful way to finish the match.'

Worthing Women 3 Ashford Town 3

National League Div 1SE

by Gareth Nicholas

Two dead ball deliveries from Georgia Tibble opened and closed the scoring as Worthing found themselves ahead, behind and finally level to share the points with Ashford Town in a three-all thriller.

Emma Blakely was fully fit again and Becs Bell also earned a recall, with Izzy Glass-Oliver and Katie Cooper taking their places amongst the substitutes, which also included Ellie Keegan.

Ashford had the first sight of goal as early as the second minute, when Anya Kinnane intercepted a Rachel Palmer throw-in and found Ashley Cheatley. The Ash Trees’ top scorer escaped the clutches of Blakely and broke clear before Remmi Gardner took over, only for her to be denied by goalkeeper Lauren Dolbear at the near post.

However, it was the hosts who landed the first blow thanks to a set-piece, conceded by Kinnane, despite her protestations to the contrary that Tibble fired into the net from just outside the top right-hand corner of the penalty area, via the crossbar and custodian Sophie Shults.

Not that the lead lasted for very long, as the visitors hit back less than ten minutes later.

Gardner, released by Ellie Luscombe, was (eventually) denied by Dolbear but her parry fell kindly for Cheatley, on the penalty spot, to knock home a leveller.

An open game continued courtesy of Dani Rowe’s inviting set-piece, curling beautifully towards the far upright and Shannon Albuery arriving on the end of it; coming within millimetres of connecting and regaining the Reds’ earlier advantage.

Midway through the opening half, Captain Rachel Palmer almost effected the same; Kinnane connecting and very nearly heading in at the wrong end. Both the centre-half and Shults breathing a sigh of relief, after seeing RP's long-range delivery nodded marginally the wrong side of the goalies’ front stick.

Those missed opportunities came back to haunt the home team a few minutes further in, after more dead ball accuracy via the boot of Alissa Down. The Skipper’s delivery, tight to the left-hand touchline, saw Cheatley emerge from a sea of bodies having headed the guests in front.

Vice Captain Aimee Durn threatened to get in on the act moments later, nipping ahead of Sophie Humphrey in the middle of the park then surging towards the target. She supplied Nicole Leys for a final flourish that could have been worse than the comfortable low hold for Dolbear that it ultimately was.

Showing admirable battling qualities as usual - and with the half-time interval looming ever larger - Katie Young played a delightful, very long pass for Albuery to beat the offside trap, hold off Down and lob over the stranded Shults for a quite brilliant equaliser.

Although, it was the travelling team from Middlesex who made the quicker start to the second period. Catching their hosts cold, some fine approach work concluded via Luscombe teeing up Gardner to bury in the top corner to notch her maiden strike in Ashford colours.

It might have been three-one, only for Dolbear to watch Down’s free-kick all the way, as it bent around the defensive wall and divert it to safety.

Around the hour mark,Tibble's industry and skill enabled her to play a slide rule pass along the right; leading eventually to Quayle getting the better of Giuseppina Carnivale and swivelling to dig out a delivery that Kylin Hays nicked off the toes of Bell.

Quayle soon left Down behind but couldn't find the finish and Carnevale thought Christmas had come early, though failed to punish Dolbear’s errant clearance.

Having ridden out that particular storm, Town looked for all the world like they were about to make the homesters task that much harder. Gardner sent Carnevale scurrying down the right and the recently introduced Hannah Duncan first-time volleyed over, on the run, six yards out.

To make matters almost worse, Albuery hit the woodwork via a vicious attempt which smacked against the crossbar, within a matter of seconds. Shults’ efforts equally worthy of a mention; the lilac-clad ‘keeper getting a vital touch to ensure her side held onto their slender advantage.

There was no doubt Ashford’s numero uno got hands to Worthing’s next goal bound rocket too.

Seven precious minutes remained on the clock when Tibble faced an identical situation, in relation to the set-piece special that had opened the scoring after a mere five earlier in the day.

Kinnane brought down Humphrey not far outside the penalty area and up stepped the same player to match her achievement from earlier in the day; curling the ball up and over the wall and, in spite of Shults getting both hands to it, the netminder proved powerless to prevent Tibble’s excellent execution bringing the teams back to level-pegging.

Time was almost up, though not without one last link up between Humphrey and Tibble seeing the former make headway along the right flank, allowing the latter to turn and shoot.

Only for a blue and white striped shirt to get in the way and bravely block to ensure the points would be shared. Meaning, third place is now the lowest we can end our debut season in the National League.

East Dean 1 Goring CC 1

West Sussex League Div 1

Goring started strongly and Sam Madgwick fired just wide from 18 yards in the fourth minute and a fine Hayden Briggs effort in the 11th minute produced a superb save from home keeper Nathan Freeman.

Luke Tate was finding lots of room and his crosses were causing problems for the East Dean defence. With half-time approaching East Dean had a rare attack which ended with a goal from James Crane.

The second half saw Goring find it difficult to break down a resolute home defence.

On the hour, Manager Andy Crack sent on the assistant manager Chris Williams to bolster the attack.

Striker Alex Staines went close with a glancing header from another Tate cross and Williams fired inches wide.

In the 71st minute Staines set up Jay Walden to fire home a deserved equaliser. Goring keeper Harry Yates made a great save, then captain Todor Bankov almost won it.

Ferring Res 2, Yapton 2

West Sussex Lge, Div 2 (South)

Once again, Yapton goalkeeper Jake Dean excelled, especially in a goalless first half.

Then Dean rather spoiled his performance, by pushing an opponent on the edge of the box and was beaten by the penalty. Ferring added another before Yapton rallied and Liam Warner's header and Tom Ayling's punishment of a kicking error by the home 'keeper rescued a point.

Yapton Res 3, Ambassadors 1

Div 3 (South)