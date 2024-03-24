Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey was serving a touchline ban and assistant Jamie Day, first team coach Carl Laraman and injured captain Ben Gladwin led the side to a brilliant win, thanks to goals from Jeremy Kelly, Jay Williams and Danilo Orsi.

Day even emulated Lindsey’s usual celebration with the fans afterwards. The win saw Reds move into the play-offs, still with games in hand on the teams below them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey said: “A lot of credit has to go my staff and Ben Gladwin as well. Jamie Day and Carl Laraman, they managed it perfectly. I was in touch with Ben Gladwin throughout the game and I thought it worked well. I was really calm up here and actually really enjoyed watching it from here. A lot calmer than I would have been down there.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Jamie Day really enjoyed his bit with the fans today. Jamie is brilliant. He has been brilliant for me. He goes under the radar a bit but he is class and the lads love him. I couldn't have done it without them today.”

Lindsey also said there is so much belief in the players, he doesn’t even have to get the players anymore before game. “The players have been brilliant, I don't even have to motivate them now, “ he said. “They have the bit between their teeth like you would believe. They have real belief we can get to where we want to get to now and they are really on it.

“At the hotel this morning I have a meeting and at the end of the meeting I normally give a motivational speech to get them going. Don't have to do that at the moment. If anything I have to cool them off and calm them down a little bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lindsey wants to ensure everyone keeps their feet firmly on the ground with eight games to go. He said: “We are in a great position but we have to concentrate, there's still a long way to now. Eight games left is a a lot still but we are going to keep our feet firmly on the ground and make sure we attack these next games aggressively but professionally and not think we have made it because there is still a long way to go.”

On surprise inclusion was Williams, who was due to be on international duty with St Kitts and Nevis. Lindsey said: “We were worried about him this week as he picked up an injury in the camp and they didn't have brilliant medical facilities and staff. He felt the best decision would be to come back and be treated by our staff but also off the back of that we assessed him and deemed him probably fit enough to play.

"We got permission from St Kitts and I thought he was warrior and a proper leader today.”