A charity football match in Worthing has raised nearly £2,000 for Cancer Research UK – and there is still more to come, with the draw for a signed Manchester United ball.

James Edwards originally organised the game at Worthing Football Club's Woodside Road ground on Sunday, January 15, in memory of his friend's father, Peter Snow. He thought it would be a great way of supporting each other and creating a positive event to honour and remember those lost – then sadly his own father, Daniel Gould, also passed.

James said: "The teams comprised a mixture of friends, family of those who have lost a loved one and those who attend my weekly fun and fitness football group at The Arena Sports Centre in Bognor Regis, which has been going for eight years. It was a cold and crisp evening but many family members and fans turned out for the game. The reds and greens lined up as a guard of honour was bestowed upon those who had sadly lost love ones to cancer. A minute's applause was observed as both team joined in the centre circle and biodegradable balloons were released into the sky."

The Greens won 9-4, with James scoring two of the goals – one an outstanding free kick. Andy O'Driscoll scored four, Joe Tudor and Kieran Muckle got one each, and four days after his mother's funeral, Duncan Burnett got on the score sheet for the Greens. Mike Harman scored a hat-trick for the reds and Alfie Barclay added a consolation goal for the team. Man of the Match was Jack Keen, who played for the Greens.

James said: "The fans got to come on at half time to take a penalty and money was also raised for the charity. So far, nearly £2,000, inclusive of Gift Aid, has been raised for Cancer Research, which is simply superb. Still up for grabs is a signed Manchester United ball. The draw will be completed on January 20 at 4pm. Each entry costs £10 and donations can be made to JustGiving page." Visit www.justgiving.com/page/kickoutcancer for more information.

