Simmons delighted as Broadbridge Heath’s win over Three Bridges maintains fine start

Broadbridge Heath find themselves fourth in the Isthmian south east table after becoming the first team to beat Three Bridges this season – defeating them 2-1 on bank holiday Monday. So we caught up with Bears boss Chris Simmons to talk about the win and how things are progressing...

Chris, your thoughts on the Three Bridges win - a deserved one against another side who were also unbeaten?

Our lads were fantastic and did everything that we had worked on in training this week, neutrals watching will probably say a draw would have been a fair result or even maybe that Three Bridges should have won it but defensively we were very good and then we took our chances when they came.

In the first half Three Bridges were probably the better of the two sides but second half I think we were the better side and deserved the points in the end.

The Bears celebrate one of the goals that defeated Three Bridges | Picture: Ground Hoppers

I can see why Three Bridges have gone unbeaten, they are a very good side with a lot of attacking options

That's two of the other Sussex sides you've beaten already in the league - you must be pretty happy with your start?

We are very happy with how we with have started considering the changes we have had this year and how young the squad is now, but to be honest it should have been better after the 0-0 draw with 10 man Herne Bay.

You have a break now for cup games - Hassocka away in the Velocity this Saturday then South Park away in the FA Trophy next week - both competitions you'd like to do well in, even if it might break your league momentum a little?

Yes that is correct, two cup games now, the FA Trophy obviously being the more important one for the financial reasons but yes, it is a bit of a shame to have a break of league games when we are on a bit of a run.

Any other squad news?

No real changes in the squad, we will probably have one or two go out on dual registrations but hopefully will also have Byron Napper, Lewis Hyde and Charlie Parmiter back from injury soon.