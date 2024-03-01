Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather took its toll again and the club lost thousands for cancelled hotel rooms when a waterlogged pitch put paid to our visit to Weston-super-Mare.

At one point we’d played the most games in the league but now we find ourselves playing catch-up on some teams – and with nine games now over 30 days, starting tomorrow at Tonbridge Angels, it’s a big month.

Our women’s team made it eight league wins in a row to finish their league campaign. A 7-0 win over Horsham was cheered on by a good crowd despite awful weather.

There are huge games coming up for Eastbourne Borough at Priory Lane | Picture: Nick Redman

Credit must go to manager Billy Wood and the girls for turning the season around – the majority having come through the youth system at the club.

Our mission to generate interest in Eastbourne continued with the club featured in the New York Times. First the Herald, now this!

The article talks about the challenges an owner of a non-league team faces - in somewhat contrast to the hype generated by Hollywood’s Wrexham.

Hours after the article went live, I received several messages of support from both the UK and the States – making more people take note of what we’re doing in little ol’ Eastbourne.

Simon Leslie at Priory Lane | Picture: EBFC

Off the pitch, I have written to local MP Caroline Ansell and various senior members of the council as I get more and more frustrated by what I see as a lack of support for our vision at Priory Lane.

Planners took three weeks to respond to me, then sent what appeared as automated feedback.

Meanwhile the situation at Torquay demonstrates what it takes to run a club at this level.

With a club of Torquay’s reputation facing such difficulties, it speaks volumes about the challenges we face.

That is why your support is essential. With 13 games to go, hearing you get behind the boys from the terraces will drive the team on.

We have four home games in March – including three big games at Priory Lane in the space of a week against teams in and around us in the table.

Attendances at Priory Lane continue to be 1,000-plus, great to see. Although the journey hasn’t been as smooth as we first envisioned in the summer, your support can make the difference between now and the end of the season.

The atmosphere has been terrific – especially during our recent wins against Farnborough and Havant. Long may that continue.

We welcome Hemel Hempstead, Dover Athletic and then Taunton Town to Priory Lane on March 9, 12 and 16 – your support will be the difference.

Our away following has been just as impressive – with the supporters’ club often filling their coach for away matches.

I’m really excited about this month.

The boys are beginning to deliver on the pitch and I believe this time next month we’ll be out of the bottom four, looking to finish as high as we can.