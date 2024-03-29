Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a disastrous visit to Gloucester to play Truro City, I spent a week in London trying to process what just happened.

Alex Finney, whose injury caused the game to be abandoned, has had an operation on his knee and is now in recovery.

He is grateful for the amazing support that’s come from all over the world, I think it’s very disappointing that our opponents on the evening haven’t been in touch.

Borough battle at Slough - where a point has set them up for a big Easter double header | Picture: Nick Redman

It’s also a huge shame that they didn’t fulfil the basic requirements of medical support at the ground. God forbid an actual life-threatening episode had happened: we might be having a very different conversation.

It just shows how fickle this game is: in the space of a week we have lost two influential players in Alex and Sam Beard. I know the rest of the team will rally together to get the job done.

The addition of the experienced Matt Green has added another level of support to the team. With so much league experience he brings another senior voice to our young group.

On a positive note, I was delighted to announce our new partnership with Bio-Synergy (bio-synergy.uk) to supply out of this world supplements and nutrition for our players. I say out of the world as they support NASA and so many of Britain’s top athletes.

It’s unique partnerships like this one, that will help us achieve our goals and ambitions. We really need ambitious partners to be able to make things happen in Eastbourne.

It was lovely to have lunch with one such individual in Stewart Kennedy of IQ Builders Merchants - it’s young forward-thinking leaders like Stewart who are going to help me bring the change this town deserves.

I am on a quest to make a difference, and we all need to come together as a business community to move the needle. The benefits of "supporting local" always show through on your balance sheet.

Last weekend was a nail-biting experience and we came so close to a win at Slough - but it felt as if the referee wanted them to keep their 19-game unbeaten home record going!

The Easter weekend is a huge one for the team, and once again we need your support, after four games unbeaten. FA Cup heroes Maidstone United are the visitors to Priory Lane this afternoon (Good Friday), and we need you to be here and be loud and proud.