When I first visited Eastbourne exactly 12 months ago, I saw an opportunity to make a real difference.

I found a town that had amazing qualities, but something was missing, tourism was down and despite Time Out saying how cool it was, it wasn’t that cool.

The people who live and worked here had come to accept Eastbourne as just Eastbourne. Not much was changing.

Along comes me, thinking I can make a difference, I can create a centre of excellence, bring league football to the town and help young sportspeople of any gender do what they love in a non-toxic environment.

Build a wellbeing centre where we could mend any ailment – the electricity board had different ideas.

Well, it’s been tough, and I can assure you of one thing, and I believe that one thing will ensure we succeed.

I care. I care about this club, I care about making a huge difference in this town, I care about all the people we’ve worked with, especially the teams who are here now. I care to make a difference in Eastbourne - and I can tell you from my years in business if the person at the top cares enough, anything can happen.

Please, Eastbourne, show us how much you care by coming to watch to one of the three games this coming week. Come and have a coffee at Spooners, a pint and a burger in the Sports Bar & Grill, buy a shirt or a gift for someone you care about.

This project is picking up pace, and it’s not just about first team football.

I have organised for the walking football team to travel to the Emirates to play Arsenal next week. There is magic being created throughout this club.

And we have a really great clairvoyant evening on March 19 – so your future could be so much clearer!

I promise you I’ll never stop caring, about any project I get involved with.

We can all complain about things that are not right, but it’s ones who attempt to change things – sometimes it’s the crazy ones – that will change the story.

Are you a critic or do you want to do something to be an Eastbourne hero?

I have been in Africa all week and the high point was donating an Eastbourne kit to local children’s team.