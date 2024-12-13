As the crisp December winds whisper across the pitch at The Reach TV Stadium, The Sports stands are poised for a clash that promises to be nothing short of symphonic footballing poetry.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our beloved red and white warriors prepare to lock horns with Hornchurch FC in a National League South encounter that trembles with potential, echoing Walt Disney's immortal words: "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."

Last week's FA Trophy third round tie against Boreham Wood might have ended in a narrow defeat, but it showcased the incredible resilience and spirit of our team, and had it not been for some remarkable goalkeeping we would have made history and made the fourth round for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our social media channels have been buzzing, with Location Football highlighting the remarkable energy and passion that shares Eastbourne Borough all over the world. It is testament to our social team for the amazing content they put out each week.

Sussex Senior Cup action from the Sports' win over Bognor - picture by Nick Redman

This weekend’s National League South clash is more than just a match – it's an opportunity to turn recent setbacks into a comeback. Our players have been training with renewed determination, each session focused on bringing our promotions ambitions to life.

And we go into Saturday buoyed by being only one win away from a showpiece final in the Sussex Senior Cup at Brighton's AMEX Stadium. The club haven't reached the final since we last won it back in 2016-17, so adding to our three previous wins in our history would be a great achievement.

A fine 2-1 win over Bognor Regis Town put us back on track in midweek and now we look forward to a semi-final in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to focusing on Saturday, and Hornchurch will be a tough opponent - but Borough have never backed down from a challenge. Every pass, every tackle is about representing our community and our shared dreams.

Simon Leslie gets ready to watch the Trophy tie at Boreham Wood | Picture: Nick Redman

The supporters are the heartbeat of this club, and your unwavering support through rain, wind, and the occasional disappointing result speaks volumes about the character of our fanbase. You are the 12th man, the extra motivation that can turn a tough match in our favour.

As we kick off at 3pm, we're not just playing a game. We're pursuing a dream - showing Eastbourne that they deserve a league team - and we want your support to help us turn that dream into a reality as we look to move back to the top of the National League South standings.