Look out for the selfies in a Borough kit! Don’t forget you only have a few weeks to post yourself in a EBFC kit with the #borogram tag, with a chance to win a cruise with our sponsors Norwegian Cruise Lines. Lots of cool pics coming through! Still some shirts left in the shop, if you don’t have one - and the most fun pic will win a cruise for four.

Last weekend was another brilliant one at the Lane - in front of many of the greatest players to adorn an Eastbourne shirt (did you spot Matt Smart's snappy hair style?) and just shy of 1400 Eastbourne fans and a few from Weymouth.

Can we beat that figure this Saturday against Chippenham Town? Eastbourne, if you have been waiting, this is your last chance for a couple of months.

Start spreading the news... about Eastbourne Borough... in New York, New Yoek | Pic supplied by Simon Leslie

The team produced the finest first half of the season, playing Weymouth off the park. Confidence was superb, and with some nerves of steel in the second half, we got there in the end.

The Weymouth goalkeeper was certainly their best player. We had several players playing out of position, and - perhaps not known to most supporters - a number of players were still fasting fr Ramadan. To give so much on no food is an absolutely special achievement. I am super grateful for the boys' effort and resilience over the past month and they deserve the results and accolades they are getting.

Matt Green scored his first goal for the club and has also been a brilliant addition to the squad - adding the experience and nous we were missing. It was great to see his kids, and Adam Murray’s, cheering us on.

So now as we field the final home game of the season, this is a real gratitude post, I am grateful to all the fans who have turned up to every game, proudly singing our name.

Adam Murray gives instructions during the win over Weymouth | Picture: Lydia Redman

To those who have stood in the rain and wind, and travelled all over the country to support us. So many new fans have joined this season and have become addicted. A few thank yous - Gary Parks for driving the Red Army, Paul Fear - and all his family! - for organising the Supporters Club! John Daly for his constant positive energy.

To the old and new fans, we appreciate you more than you know. To all the volunteers who paint, brush the grass, take out the rubbish, act as stewards, and make this club a really wonderful environment: I salute you. We have so many new fans this year, and I am sorry we didn’t always deliver on the pitch this season - but be assured, the next 12 months will be special. A huge thank you to all our sponsors, too: without them there is no club. So please come and #jointhejourney.

Thank you to my teams, everyone makes a huge difference to this club, a lot of people have come through these doors this year, some stayed, some moved on to pastures new. We will continue to leave everyone we meet better than we found them.

There will be lots of events at Priory Lane over the summer, including Wimbledon, The Euros and if the weather is kind, lots of concerts and events to keep the kids and adults entertained.