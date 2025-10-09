Simon Leslie: Renaming Sussex Senior Cup would be perfect way to honour Billy Vigar

Last month, football lost a kind-hearted soul when Billy Vigar passed away after a terrible accident on the pitch.

It was beautiful to see the mural at Arsenal and his face on the big screen.

Billy was one of the first players we signed on loan from Arsenal when we took over, and I would drive Freddie, Scott and Billy to training many times a week.

He was a quiet, caring young man, humble off the pitch, but an absolute warrior on it. In our first season together, he played almost every minute of nearly every game and ran to the final whistle.

Billy Vigar in his Eastbourne Borough days | Picture: EBFC

He also had the honour of scoring the very first goal of our new era at Eastbourne Borough: a moment none of us will ever forget.

Billy’s tragic death followed a brain injury sustained during a match, and it is something that should never happen in our sport.

Our thoughts, love and strength go out to his family, his teammates at Chichester City and everyone who was lucky enough to know him. The entire football world mourned with them.

This must be the moment we all reflect and do more to make football safer at every level. At tomorrow's game we will honour with a minute’s silence and a cheer in the 22nd minute, in honour of his shirt number.

Billy was Sussex through and through – born in Worthing, played for Eastbourne Borough, Hastings and Chichester. There’s no-one who represented this county’s footballing spirit more.

I would like to suggest that we rename the Sussex Senior Cup the Billy Vigar Cup a lasting tribute to a young man who gave everything to the game he loved.

Let’s start that conversation and petition the Sussex FA to make it happen. Billy deserves to be remembered forever in the place he called home.

But Billy would have wanted us to play on – to fight, to give everything – and that’s exactly what we’ll do.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Ebbsfleet showed just how strong this group is. Two brilliant goals and a performance full of grit and heart. I couldn’t be prouder of our local Eastbourne lad, Arthur Grout, who scored his first senior goal for the club a cheeky little dink over the keeper that oozed confidence and class.

And then, in true Borough fashion, Pemi Aderoju popped up in injury time with a stunning finish to level the game. That goal, that fight, it’s who we are.

On Tuesday we made the difficult decision to part ways with our manager. I want to thank Matt Gray. Decisions like this are never easy, and this one certainly wasn’t.

Matt was one of nicest men I have met in football and he has worked tirelessly this season. He is a passionate football man who gave his all for this club. We wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter, and he’ll always be part of my Borough story.

Now, all focus turns to this weekend’s FA Cup tie. We face Boreham Wood again, and I can’t help but feel it’s time for the phrase ‘third time lucky’ to ring true.

We’re one game away from the first round draw, and I want everyone in Eastbourne to be part of it. Bring your voice, bring the family, bring your passion, your belief. Let’s fill the Reach TV Stadium and make it a day that Billy would have been proud of.

And a special mention to our amazing women’s team, whose brave FA Cup run came to an end at Farnham Town last weekend. They’ve been superb playing with heart, joy and togetherness. Seeing them doing karaoke on the coach said it all – true footballers, through and through.