Simon Leslie: Three home games to go – and Eastbourne Borough’s run-in will not be dull!
After last weekend's disappointing visit to Dorking Wanderers, we are excited to be back home tomorrow, ready to take on Weymouth FC.
It's hard to believe, but it has now been over a year since we last lost at home, which speaks volumes about the resilience and determination of our team.
We're anticipating a bumper crowd for this match, especially after the thrilling atmosphere we experienced against Farnborough, where fans were treated to four amazing goals.
The energy in the stadium during that game was electric, and we hope to replicate it once again this weekend. Please get there early, the queues at 2:45 are crazy. Soak up the atmosphere, enjoy a drink, listen to live music and get yourself pumped for an afternoon of live sport.
On a different note, I had the unique opportunity to speak about Eastbourne Borough at the Advertising Week Summit on Wednesday. As a keynote speaker, I was thrilled to share the story of our remarkable town and football club with a wider audience.
You might be surprised to learn just how many creative and talented individuals call Eastbourne home. It's this vibrant community that fuels our passion for the game and our support for the club.
With only three home games left in the season, it's crucial we rally together and show our support.
I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who contribute to the success of Eastbourne Borough FC. A special thank you goes out to our generous sponsors, without whom many of our initiatives and improvements would not be possible. Your belief in us and your financial support make a tremendous difference.
I would also like to extend my appreciation to our dedicated volunteers. Your hard work and commitment often go unnoticed, but please know that you are the backbone of our club. Ensuring everything runs smoothly on game days, your efforts play an integral role in creating an exceptional experience for players and fans alike.
To all the supporters – whether you're cheering from the stands, buying shirts or enjoying a burger sold at the club – thank you for your unwavering enthusiasm. Your support not only helps sustain the club but builds a stronger sense of community around us, which is invaluable.
Don't forget to visit the Sports Bar and Grill! It's the perfect place to grab a bite to eat and enjoy a drink before and after the match. Over recent months, it has also established itself as a respected venue for memorial gatherings and wakes.
The warm, comfortable environment and flexible catering options make it an ideal space for families to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed. With its convenient location, ample parking, and connection to our community-centred club, many local families have found comfort in choosing our facilities during difficult times.
As we gear up for tomorrow's match at the ReachTV Stadium, I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.
Bring your energy and passion – let's show Weymouth that we are indeed a far better seaside town!
Together, with your continued support, I am hopeful that we can achieve our goal of getting out of this division and celebrating a successful season for our men as well as our women.
See you at the match!
