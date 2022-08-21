Six-hitters Bognor Regis Town crush Aveley - in 31 pictures
Bognor Regis Town FC hit Aveley for six to go top of the Isthmian premier division.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:55 pm
Nick Dembele, Alfie Bridgman, Nathan Odokonyero (2) and Isaac Olaniyan were all on target and Aveley put one in their own net for good measure as Robbie Blake's team made it seven points out of nine in the first three games of the season. Check out Trevor Staff's pictures from the win on this page and those linked.
