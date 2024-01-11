Six points and two clean sheets give battling Broadbridge Heath a boost

Broadbridge Heath have climbed out of the bottom two in the Isthmian League south east division thanks to wins over Phoenix Sports and Ashford United.

Phoenix Sports 0 - 4 Broadbridge Heath

Heath manager Chris Simmons changed shape and made four changes to the starting line-up for the trip to Phoenix with Louis Evans returning in midfield after suffering from Covid, Jake Lindsey and Mason Doughty returning to the starting line-up and Sean Terry back after a long term Injury.

Phoenix had worked hard to make the pitch playable after some awful weather but it was a difficult surface for both sides to play flowing football.

Broadbridge Heath in action against Ramsgate earlier in the season | Picture: Steve Flynn

The first chance of the game fell to Doughty after 8 minutes when a good ball from Terry found him 8 yards out but his volleyed effort was wide of the target. But on 20 minutes the same combination ended in success when Terry found Doughty who lobbed the onrushing keeper, his effort came back of the post but he was quickest to follow up and make it 1-0 to Heath.The half was end to end but with few good chances until 37 minutes when a chance fell to Jake Lindsey but his shot was comfortably saved and the half ended 1-0.

Heath were forced into a change when Ben Aubrey had to come off at half-time because of injury and Sam Lemon replaced him.

The second half started much like the first half ended, until the 56th minute when Phoenix player Luke Leppard was red carded for a horrible challenge on Louis Evans, Heath then started to find more space on 60 minutes from a corner, Tad Bromage rose highest to head home and make it 2-0.

On 77 minutes probably the goal of the game when Mutongerwa found space 20 yards out and curled the ball into the top corner to put Heath 3-0 up.

Phoenix went down to nine from Injury after using all three subs and Heath made the game safe on 83 minutes when a great run from Callum Dowdell on his debut found Lindsey, who gave Louis Evans a tap in to make it 4-0 and meant the away fans went home happy.

MoM; Tad Bromage

BBH: Hadfield, Terry (Achempong 61), Sim, Bromage, Brackpool, Penfold, Evans, Aubrey (Lemon 45), Mutongerwa, Lindsey, Doughty (Dowdell 68).

Broadbridge Heath 1 - 0 Ashford United

Heath manager Chris Simmons made three changes to the starting line-up after Saturday's win for the home game against 8th-placed Ashford United with Gideon Achempong and Sam Lemon returning to the starting line-up and a first start for Callum Dowdell.

The pitch was in great condition after lots of hard work put in by club volunteers as a buoyant Heath side faced in-form Ashford.

The visitors started a lot better than Heath who just didn't get started and the visitors had several early long range shots which were comfortably saved by Hadfield in the Heath goal, then on 17 minutes against the run of play a good move for Heath saw Dowdell fouled in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Ryan Brackpool stepped up but his penalty was well saved by the Ashford keeper. A few minutes later a long ball from Hadfield sent Doughty through on goal and his long-range effort was well saved again. Ashford had a number of corners and half chances without really creating much and the half ended 0-0.

On 55 minutes a great pass from Doughty found a great Mutongerwa run into the Ashford box and the onrushing keeper seemed to fumble the ball, allowing Mutongerwa to finish and give Heath a 1-0 lead.

Ashford pressed for an equaliser but the Heath backline held out for a nervy end to the game to give Heath a much needed Home win and there 2nd clean sheet in 4 days.

MOM; Mason Doughty

Team: Hadfield, Achempong, Sim, Bromage, Brackpool, Penfold, Evans, Lemon (Lindsey 52), Mutongerwa (Buchanan 75), Dowdell, Doughty (Todd 70).

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “It’s been a great few days for us, the lads have been fantastic, it was nowhere near our best football but two very workman-like performances and we really pulled together as a team.

"Six points and two clean sheets has really helped but we need to get a run going, have a bit of luck and hopefully keep the squad fit and injury free.”