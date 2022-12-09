Lewes enjoyed a six-point winning week on the road – and new faces in the squad are giving them a lift.

A visit to Haringey Borough on Saturday ended with Tony Russell’s side coming away with a 2-1 victory after TQ Addy and Razz Coleman De-Graft netted.

Then on Wednesday night goals from Bradley Pritchard, Tom Champion and Tyrique Hyde earned a superb 3-1 win at Kingstonian to lift the Rooks to ninth in the Isthmian premier division. At Haringey, Russell introduced two new players to the squad – Ryan Gondoh, who he has signed from Sevenoaks, and Jenson Davies, who came in from Lewes U18s, were named on the bench, with Gondoh coming on. They both had the same involvement for the trip to face Ks.

Russell, speaking in between the week’s two victories, said: “We are performing well so we got what we deserved at Haringey if I’m honest, and that hasn’t always been the case in recent weeks.

Lewes FC - pictured here at the Dripping Pan - won at Haringey and Kingstonian in the space of five days | Picture: James Boyes

“Haringey is a tough place to go, especially away from home. We scored two but we probably should have scored some more. I was happy to see us see the game out pretty comfortably."

Talking about the arrival of Gondoh, who has played for Barnet and Colchester, Russell said: “We aren’t converting possession into goals. If the chances aren’t coming from Razzaq [Coleman De-Graft] or Joe Taylor there doesn’t seem to be much else. So naturally when Ryan became available, we showed interest.

“He is a matchwinner. He wins games of football and he tries things that other people don’t try. I want people like that at our football club. He’s a special talent.”

Davies has shown a keen interest in being involved in the first team.

Russell said: “We have been crying out for the 18s to come and join us, but I don’t think they have had the commitment that we are looking for.

“We are looking for a slightly different mindset. They need to have a desire to play for the 18s but maybe try to get into the first team.

"Jenson has recently joined the club and showed a desire to play in the first team. When there was a spot open on the bench, we invited him into the squad.”