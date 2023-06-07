Six sign on as Hassocks FC step up bid for Southern Combination success

James Westlake’s team will look to push on from their tenth-placed finish of last season. The Robins have already re-recruited five players from their 22-23 team - Lewis Westlake, Pat Harding, Sam Smith, Bradley Tighe and Phil Johnson. And their first new summer signing is Kyle Woolven, who looks to make a good impression to the Hassocks FC fans after joining from AFC Varndeanians.

Here’s the rundown on Hassocks’ signings so far…

Kyle Woolven:

Kyle Woolven joins Hassocks FC from AFC Varndeanians | Picture: Hassocks FC

Woolven is Hassocks first summer signing, in which they look to make many more to strengthen their squad for the next campaign. The AFC Vandeanians winger looks to hit the ground running with the Robins after being a regular starter at the Withdean Stadium with two goals and four assists in his last campaign. Woolven is a very well known name in the Beacon ground after having tormented them for the past seven or so year, the Hassocks fans will be excited to see Woolven scoring for them instead of against them.

Lewis Westlake:

Despite nine months out due to injury Lewis Westlake is keen to commit to the Robins for the 2023/24 season. Westlake has moved in and out of Hassocks FC in the past six years with making moves to Lancing and Loxwood in this time, but he moved back to the Robins in February 2019 and seems dedicated to push on with Hassocks and maintain his captaincy.

Pat Harding:

Pat Harding looks to continue his infamous legacy by staying with the Robins for another season. Harding is the third highest scorer that Hassocks has ever seen with making his debut over two decades ago. Harding made a breakthrough into the first team when playing for Hassocks U18s in the early 2000s. Since then, Harding has played for Horsham and Whitehawk before settling at Burgess Hill, in which Harding became one of their most respected and well - known players.

Sam Smith:

Defender Sam Smith looks to make it three consecutive seasons with the Robins. Smith arrived from Loxwood in the 2021/22 season. Smith was a runner-up in the Robins player of the month award last season in February and has made a Senior debut in the Isthmian League for Eastbourne proving that he can be a pivotal player for the Robins.Smith has 41 Appearances for Hassocks and looks to play a big part in their next campaign.

Bradley Tighe:

Tighe remains loyal to Hassocks and signs on for the ninth season at the Beacon ground looking to surpass 200 appearances and still trying to find his first goal for the club. Initially, Tighe joined as a right back, cementing the number two on the back of his shirt, in the 2015/16 season Tighe was awarded Hassocks player of the season. He has reached close to 200 appearances for the club and in that time has shifted from right back to centre back, where he has had a major part to play with keeping six clean sheets in their last 13 matches.

Phil Johnson:

