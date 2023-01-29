Scott Lindsey stepped into the Crawley dugout for the first time on Saturday and oversaw an impressive 3-2 victory over Salford City.

Here are six things we learned from the win.

Dion Conroy’s return may prove vital

Despite conceding two goals late on, Conroy should be pleased with his return to the side as until Salford were forced to make attacking changes and score for the game with the score at 3-0, Conroy put in a solid shift.

Dominic Telford celebrates netting for Crawley Town against Salford City. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

He’ll look to gain more match fitness to avoid the fatigue he was feeling in the latter stages of the win but looking ahead, having him fit is a huge positive especially with Joel Lynch missing.

Crawley may have found their man in Lindsey

Scott Lindsey took charge of his first match and the changes in Crawley’s performance were obvious from minute one. The first half was probably some of the best football Crawley have played this season and a lot of the credit should go to Lindsey.

The new boss celebrated with home the fans after the game, looking to spark a relationship with them after failing to do the same at Swindon. After Saturday’s performance it seems like with Lindsey in the dugout, Crawley are on the up.

New formation

Despite many thinking Lindsey had setup Crawley with a 4-4-2, after a few minutes had passed it was clear that it was not the case. Crawley played in a 4-2-3-1 formation meaning they had a four-man attack to press Salford’s defence.

The change in formation played a huge part in the result on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if Lindsey continues to set up his side in this attacking shape.

Corey Addai can fill in for Ellery Balcombe

Corey Addai has been given the difficult job of replacing Ellery Balcombe in the starting line-up after the latter goalkeeper was recalled by his parent club Brentford.

However, throughout the match Addai showed he was up to the task as his distribution continued to impress as the game went on.

Despite conceding two goals, he should be able to look at his performance and take away a lot of positives into the next game.

Rafiq Khaleel should stay in the squad

Rafiq Khaleel made his league debut for Crawley and despite not being directly involved in any of the goals, it was a performance to be proud of for the 19-year-old.

He played in behind Dom Telford until he was brought off in the second half and while he was on the pitch his effort was clear for all to see. He was a key part of a lot of Crawley’s attacks.

Hopefully Rafiq can create a run of games in the starting line-up and Crawley’s fortunes may begin to change.

Are corners the new secret weapon?

Crawley scored their first two goals of the game from corners with even 5’7’’ Dom Telford managing to score a header from one.