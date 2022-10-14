Skipper Whyte has been out of action since he picked up an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw at home to Cray Wanderers in the FA Cup on September 3.

Now he is back in the frame after coming through a training session and Blake has included the dynamic schemer in his squad for the game against the Kent side.

Rocks are still without Calvin Davies, Joe Rabbetts and Jake Flannigan but the return of Whyte is a big bonus, says Blake. He added: "Skipper trained and felt good and he has done enough to be involved at some point, whether or not that is from the start we will have to wait and see.

Harvey Whyte is due back in action for the Rocks | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a vast amount of experience and is our captain so to have him back with us is very positive."

Bognor go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Enfield Town on Tuesday in a game that the visitors could have easily won. But Blake says the draw counts for nothing unless his side can pick up two victories in the next two games.