Skipper injury is a worry – but Bognor Regis Town relishing Sussex cup final chance

Rocks skipper Whyte tweaked a hamstring in the semi-final penalties victory over Brighton U21s and missed Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Folkestone Invicta at Nyewood Lane in the final Isthmian premier division game of the campaign.

The win left Robbie Blake's men in 14th spot in the table in what has been an indifferent season -- but with the chance to conclude the campaign with silverware when they face Worthing in the final – after Adam Hinshelwood’s side won their semi-final on penalties against Hastings.

Now combative midfielder Whyte must endure a nail-biting wait until the May 11 showdown at The Amex to see if he is fit.

Harvey Whyte faces a race to be fit for the Sussex Senior Cup final | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Whyte aside, Blake has a full complement of players available to choose his squad for the encounter and may even be able to consider selecting Isaac Olnaiyan, who has been out for two months with a dislocated shoulder.

But the Bognor gaffer is sweating on Whyte. He said: "Harvey is a big concern and only time will tell. He needs to rest it and he has been told it might be a case of a couple of weeks but we will just have to wait and see.

"We're hoping he can recover because he is a big player for us, of course. We're really looking forward to the game.

"The chance for the players to play at such a great stadium, to experience the Premier League standards at a club such at Brighton, is fantastic. And not just the players; the supporters, volunteers and all the staff and everyone behind the scenes who work so hard for this football club."

Blake has given his players a week off after a busy end to the season with a view to getting back on the training ground as the final looms into sight.

He added: "We will have certain things we will want to work on but the players deserve a bit of a rest first. We want the same application, athleticism and energy we showed in the semi-final and against Folkestone.