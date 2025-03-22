More than 1,000 people have bought tickets for a charity match in Worthing, featuring some big celebrity names and former Brighton and Hove Albion footballers.

A charity match kicked off at 2pm at Worthing Football Club in Woodside Road on Saturday (March 22). It was organised by Brighton and Hove Albion supporter and Caxton Arms landlord Brett Mendoza, who will also be playing on the day.

The event is in aid of the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity as Brett’s 16-month-old twins Theo and Tillie spent the first two months of their lives in The Trevor Mann Baby Unit and require ongoing care at The Royal Alex.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion skipper Guy Butters is heading up a team with ex Brighton legends Gary Hart, Bas Savage and Dean Cox. They will be playing The Rockinghorse Allstars which include comedian Joe Wilkinson and other well known comedy faces off the TV, including comedians Jon Richardson, Maisie Adam and rugby star, Joe Marler.

Brett announced that legendary TV presenter Jeff Stelling will be the manager for the Rockinghorse Allstars.

Tickets cost £12 and money raised will go to the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity to help support kids in The Trevor Mann Baby Unit and The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Brett posted on X on Saturday morning: “We are expecting a crowd of around 1,000 today. Bonkers

“Those who bought tickets in advance, you will just need to show your email confirmation on the gate to get in.

The poster for the event was designed by Jamie Eke who designs the eye catching matchday programme covers at Brighton and Hove Albion. He will also be playing for The Rockinghorse Allstars. Photo contributed

“Pay on the day fans can pay by card or cash. Bar and food kiosk will be open.”

Brett said the event came about after a ‘conversation over a pint’ with Guy Butters.

He added: “‘I can’t believe this is actually happening. I’m very lucky to be able to call Guy and Joe my friends and I can’t thank them enough for helping me put this on and getting their famous friends in to join in the fun!’

Joe Wilkinson said: “I am very proud to show off my lack of footballing ability for this brilliant local charity. I will be roping in a couple of equally unathletic comedians to play as well.”

Emma Henderson from the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity said: “We’re so thankful to Brett, Guy and Joe for organising this brilliant event in support of Rockinghorse.

"Having children in hospital can be really traumatic, but for Brett and his family to use this experience to support other families experiencing similar things is so generous.

"We can’t wait to see the skills on display and we’re sure it will be a really fun day out for anyone who comes along to Worthing Football Club on March 22.”

The Rockinghorse Children's Charity is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton. They have been supporting sick children, babies and adolescents throughout Sussex for over 50 years, providing vital services, support and equipment.

This football match is one of a few events Brett is running to raise money for the charity.

He also ran the Brighton Half Marathon, whilst planning a stand up comedy night at The Caxton Arms pub and a sky dive in May.

