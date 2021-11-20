Slough sunk - Eastbourne Borough win thanks to Kendall treble: picture special

The young forward scored a hat-trick as the Sports secured a 3-1 win at Priory Lane. See pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman on this page and the ones linked.

It was Slough who had the first real chance inside ten minutes. Lee Worgan’s loose pass was picked up by Ben Harris, but a last-ditch challenge from debutant Trent Mahorn deflected the shot against the post.

But the Sports were quickly into their stride and broke the deadlock inside 20 minutes. Kendall picked off a wayward ball high up the pitch and cut inside from the right before he fired over the advancing Jonathan North.

Danny Bloor’s men could and probably should have doubled their tally before the break when Dom Hutchinson slipped in Charlie Walker, but North came out well to block his effort.

Freddie Grant then almost caught Worgan out with a long range effort early into the second half as Slough pushed forwards looking for an equaliser.

But as time wore on, Borough looked a threat on the break and they doubled their lead with 16 minutes to go when Jaden Perez slipped a ball through to Kendall who one on one finished emphatically. And the former QPR youngster completed his hat-trick with nine minutes to go after reacting first to a loose ball after North had parried Perez’s long range effort.

Ben Harris scored a late consolation for the visitors, but that didn’t dampen the mood as the Sports made it back-to-back home league wins.

