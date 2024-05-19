Scott Lindsey is a proud man after guiding Crawley Town to League One.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey was extremely proud of his players today after the 2-0 win against Crewe Alexandra in the playoff final at Wembley in front of over 33,000 fans.

Danilo Orsi was the first to strike, as he fired past Max Stryjek with the outside of his boot on the stroke of half time to put the Reds ahead.

Liam Kelly doubled the lead late on as his pass was deflected back to him as he finished from a tight angle into an open net to seal Crawley the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey was extremely happy with how his team performed and was immensely proud of them.

Reflecting on the game, Lindsey said: “I’ve had worse days.

“Really proud to lead this magnificent football club out at Wembley, but there is no point coming here if you're not going to win.

“They were unbelievable, players were class, they have been all season. So proud of the players.

“We just looked so good, so composed with the ball, but aggressive without it, we pressed really hard and fast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the season, Lindsey has committed himself to football, maybe a bit too much at times as he talks about his family and the sacrifices he has made this season to get Crawley to the position that they are in.

He said: “I think about my family, they know how hard I work, sometimes I fail as a partner and as a dad because I work so hard and I don’t spend nowhere near as much time with them and they’ve been so supportive, and I would like to thank them for sticking by me at times when I come home and we have dinner together, and there is nine of us around the dinner table, and there eating dinner and talking and I’m looking at a tactics board.

“I apologise for that to my family, and they know how much it means to me but I’m really grateful for them and of their support.”

There were over 33,000 fans in Wembley today, and a large portion of that were Crawley Town supporters, who had come in their thousands to cheer on their team, and it was a fantastic sight for Lindsey who walked his team out and could see a sea of red to the right of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “First of all, I am really pleased we gave the fans a day out at Wembley, that meant a lot to me to make sure these unbelievable supporters; who have been unbelievable, give them a day out at this fantastic stadium was great and really important for me.

“Of course, when you come here, you want to win and to win and to celebrate at the end with the fans, just nothing better.”

It was not just the players and the fans that Lindsey had praised, but everyone involved within Crawley Town who helped them have this special season.

He said: “The people at this football club are really special, the people in the back office, the football staff, the people behind the scenes, the car park attendance, the burger sellers, the people who work behind the bar, every single person who works there are special to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a family club, and it’s a great place, and my family feel really welcomed here, they are happy there, we are really happy at Crawley.

“It’s a special, special club and I’m just so pleased that I’ve given them something today, but it's not just me, it been a lot of work from a lot of people in order for us to get that victory today.”