Hastings United’s battle to avoid relegation from the Isthmian Premier Division is intensifying after a week which yielded only one point from two games.

Manager Danny Searle believes his side deserved more from their 1-1 draw away to fourth-placed Cray Valley PM last weekend.

And in midweek, a key decision went against United as they lost 2-0 at Chatham, leaving them still 10 points below the safety line with 11 games to play.

It’s a huge one at the Pilot Field tomorrow – the U’s host Hendon, one of the sides they need to overtake. They then host Wingate on Tuesday.

Hastings United are still hopeful of avoiding the drop - but need to find some wins | Picture: Jon Smalldon

At Cray Valley PM, Taner Dogan, unveiled as a new signing before the game, put United ahead in the 58th minute but Cray equalised late on.

It was at least another point in the right direction for Hastings.

Searle felt that although a draw away to a team in the top five wasn’t a bad result, his side could have got all three points.

“If you said to us before the game, you're going to go to Cray who are fighting to get promoted and you're going to get a point away from home you take it,” Searle said.

"The lads are a little bit disappointed because I think we deserve more out of the game.

“When the board went up for eight minutes you're thinking the Gods are against us but the lads, to a man, defended solidly.”

Searle knows there are still areas where his side need to improve, but given the situation they’re in, he's been happy with recent performances.

“We caused them problems and with a little bit of better quality – let's not get away from that – we deserved more out of the game,” he said.

"There's still patches in our game – we could have been better on the ball and made some better passes and decisions, but we've had players start today that haven't played for a while.

“We've had players come in and are new to the group, we've had a makeshift bench where we only have three out of five subs, so everyone's played their part and they should be proud of that.”

At Chatham a goal in each half – scored by Kian Garlinge and Freddie Sears – condemned United to a 2-0 defeat, though they were convinced there was a handball in the lead-up to Sears’ goal.