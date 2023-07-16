Some times a reality check is needed from some Crawley Town fans - opinion

A 2-1 win in each against local sides East Grinstead and Three Bridges might not on paper excite people, but both games have produced playing time for virtually the entire Reds squad, not to mention a number of trialist’s, most of whom have looked the business.
We have six new players through the door already so far, not to mention a new training base at Falmer.
So why do I still see such negativity on Twitter from certain people.
The majority seem to be from our younger generation of fan.
Some times a reality check is needed from some.
Yes it would be nice to hear from our silent owners at some point.
But all the time we are signing players and putting an exciting squad together for next season then surely that’s all that matters.
I’d be more worried if nothing was happening on the transfer front.
But we are being very active, with more players still to come for sure.
Let’s get behind the manager and team, for what on paper is going to be a very competitive league next season.
So many sides who have big budgets and big expectations.
For me and the majority I’d be more than happy with a mid-table finish and a season of stability.#COYRSteve Herbert