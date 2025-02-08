'Something we need to address' - Crawley Town boss highlights team's key frailty after latest heart-breaking defeat

Rob Elliot said Crawley’s tendency to let leads slip is ‘something we need to address’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds boss was speaking after watching his team squander a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (February 8).

Crawley had been reduced to ten-men when Charlie Barker scored a 99th minute own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy had scored a brace with Will Swan also scoring – all in the second half – before Bolton fought back to snatch victory. Substitute Rory Feely was sent off when the teams were level.

Rob Elliot said Crawley’s tendency to let leads slip is ‘something we need to address’. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The result sees Crawley drop down to 23rd in the League One table.

Rob Elliot was critical of the team’s mentality in regard to seeing the game out.

He said: “We didn’t help ourselves with our mentality at the end, we could have been a bit more determined to see it out and sit in and steal a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve still got to see it through, and we can’t allow that to happen, and it’s happened twice now with Bolton and Exeter and it’s something we need to address.”

The Reds were drawing 3-3 when new signing and substitute Rory Feely was sent off for two yellows within five minutes which left them defending the twelve additional minutes with 10 men in which they conceded.

Elliot said: “Rory is experienced enough to know not to make the second foul and that puts us on the back foot again.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating because we put ourselves in a fantastic position yet again and it shows we are setting up right and we are getting the counter press, the shape, taking opportunities right but we have to find a way, myself included of seeing games out and getting the points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the result Elliot was happy with the performance but feels in the end a bit of luck didn’t go the Reds way.

He said: “You come to Bolton away and we give such a brilliant performance for 65-70 minutes. I’m sure I’ll get criticism, and I’ll take it but if you look at the goals its two deflections especially the third and the fourth and it’s hard to criticise the lads.

“We are still not getting the rub of the green.”

The Crawley fans who made the trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium gave a warm reception to the players at full time despite the late sucker punch and the manager was full of praise for the fans. He said: “The vast majority of the crowd are unbelievable, they see the lads give absolutely everything and it wasn’t to be for whatever reason.

“All I can say is thank you to those who travelled and the reception at the end, we’ve given a great account for ourselves in a tough league with a young squad and there is enough there for us, and I genuinely believe we will be fine.”

Crawley have a quick turnaround as they are at home on Tuesday against Stevenage, looking to bounce back after two late defeats in succession.