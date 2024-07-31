Southampton midfielder joins Crawley Town on season-long loan
The 19-year-old has been with the Saints since the age of eight and has progressed nicely through the Premier League side’s academy before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2023.
Bragg has earned high praise from Saints boss Russel Martin, who gave the teenager his professional debut in the Emirates FA Cup last season.
Bragg regularly featured in Southampton’s match-day squads in the Championship last season.
Upon signing for the Reds, the midfielder has signed a new and improved contract with Southampton.
Bragg said: “I am really excited to get this deal over the line.
“It has been in the pipeline for a long time, and probably a little longer than I would have expected, but I am glad it is done now.
“I had a really good meeting with the manager [Scott Lindsey], and it was obvious to me and my family that this was the place I needed to come to, and now I just can’t wait to get started.”
