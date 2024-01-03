Southern Combination League honours still in sights of Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town

Hassocks and Haywards Heath Town go into the new year well-placed to challenge for Southern Combination League premier division honours.

James Westlake’s Robins ended 2023 with a 3-1 win away to Shoreham which kept them in third place, six points bhind top two Newhaven and Crowborough Athletic.

Meanwhile Haywards Heath’s recent unbeaten run continued with a 1-1 draw at home to fellow high flyers Steyning.

For Hassocks, Alex Fair gave them the lead at Middle Road but Shoreham made it 1-1 before the break.

Haywards Heath take on Steyning | Picture: Ray Turner

Goals from Joshua Nandhra and Tom Frankland in the second half secured the points for Hassocks.

Naim Rouane’s Haywards Heath needed a Lewis Finney goal to salvage a point at home to Steyning in their final outing of 2023.

Tom Chalaye had given the visitors the lead midway through the second half.

Hassocks and Haywards Heath continue their bids for league glory this Saturday.

Hassocks in action at Shoreham | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Robins visit AFC Varndeanians while Rouane’s team host Saltdean at the Hanbury.

In other news at Hassocks, Alfie Loversidge has joined the Robins’ 100 Club – with the forward passing a century of appearances for the club in the recent 3-2 win away to Steyning Town.