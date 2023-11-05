Southern Combination top-two shootout in 34 pictures: Crowborough Athletic claim vital win at Steyning Town
It was second v first in the SCFL premier at the Shooting Field – a chance for Steyning Town to close the gap on leaders Crowborough. But it was the visitors who came out on top.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Two goals by Harry Forster and one from Ollie Hyland earned the Crows the points, after Mark Goldson had put Steyning into a lead they did not hold for long.
Crowborough are six points clear of new second-placed side Newhaven – who beat Haywards Heath Town 3-2 at Fort Road – while Steyning slip to third, now nine points off the pace.
See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.
1 / 9