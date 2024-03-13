Southover School’s footballers are top of the league!
The eight girls represented Brighton in the South East Regional Tournament against teams playing for other clubs such as Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Southampton. They played local and then Sussex competitions to be able to don the Premier League team’s colours at the Brighton Elite training Centre in Lancing. They very much enjoyed the day with all teams playing in a great spirit of sportswomanship. They won all their games to reach the final and then won a tight final against Southampton on penalties.
The girls will now represent Brighton again in the Premier League Primary Stars national finals at a Premier League ground in the summer term.
Headteacher and coach, Noel Fadden, said, “Girls football is a great success across the country and at Southover. We have loads of girls keen to play. They love playing and showing that, “These girls can!”.