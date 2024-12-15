Southwater FC up to second

Teams coming out

Southwater 5-1 Ferring FC

The Swifts move up to second place in the SCFL Division Two after a resounding victory over struggling Ferring FC.

On a grey dull day at the Southwater Sports Club, the home team put on a five star display. Unfortunately for Ferring, their manager, Steve Allen stepped down during the week which left the team in search of a replacement.

The first half was fairly even with both sides creating chances. Harry Wilson came close for Ferring and was making himself a nuisance for the Southwater defence.

Last season’s top scorer for Southwater, Luke Brodie was on top form and on the 32nd minute he found Keylan Symonds in a great position. Keylan kept his composure and slotted the ball into the net, 1 nil.

With the pitch cutting up due to the recent storm, the game became a bit scrappy. It was Southwater who coped best with the conditions and on 57th minutes it was former East Preston striker, Brodie who doubled the lead with a super finish.

At 2-0, Southwater looked comfortable and they made it three on the 73rd minute. Sam Berry, a marauding right back drove forward and laid the ball to Symonds who got his second of the afternoon.

With the game all but won, Ferring were struggling with Southwater’s attack. On the 80th minute it was Marc Taylor who got on the scoresheet with a great finish.

At 4-0 down and with nothing to lose, Ferring drove forward. After a dubious challenge in the box, the referee pointed to the spot for a Ferring penalty.

On the 82nd minute, Callum Rhodie stepped forward and struck the ball well past the diving goalkeeper, 4-1. Unfortunately for Ferring, there was no ‘miracle on 34th Street’ this Christmas.

With the clock ticking over into injury time there was one goal left to come. Symonds unselfishly found his strike partner, Brodie who completed his brace with a confident finish.

The game ended 5-1 to the home team leaving Ferring tenth in the league. The GWS Man of the Match went to Luke Brodie.