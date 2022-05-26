Southwick FC issue rallying cry after demise of AFC Southwick

AFC Southwick comprised the management and many of the players of the old Southwick team who used to play at Old Barn Way but lost their place in the SCFL after they had to leave the ground because of problems with the lease.

But AFC Southwick have called it a day over increasing costs of ground-sharing at Whitehawk and failure to get a guarantee they’d be the No1 club at Old Barn Way when the ground is brought back into use.

Now the directors of Southwick FC CIC say they continue to run youth and adult sections from Southwick rec - as they have since the club was reformed in May 2020 as Southwick FC 1882 following the closure of Old Barn Way.

Southwick players and volunteers have been out in the community - seen here helping out at Sussex MS Centre

They said: “In April 2022 the directors of Southwick FC 1882 agreed to change the name to Southwick FC Community Interest Company. We have affiliated with Sussex FA for the 2022/23 season as Southwick FC.

"With dedicated volunteers at the helm the youth section continues to expand - it is expected Southwick FC will have 250-plus children across 12 youth teams, two adult male teams and possibly an adult ladies’ team playing at Southwick rec during 22/23.

"Being an integral part of the huge community football project progressing within Southwick and establishing a football pathway from ages four to adult will secure the long-term future of the club.