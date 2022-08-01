Southwick footballers returning to Old Barn Way

The community club says it is delighted to confirm that home team matches will be played at Old Barn Way in the new season for the first time since the enforced closure of the stadium in April 2020. The reopening of the ground has been possible after the Russell Martin Foundation were allowed to take over the site.

The club are hoping to invite the local community to a “football fun day” in order to celebrate the return to the stadium and share their plans for the future, details will be announced soon.

The first team will play in the Mid Sussex League Division 2 South when the season gets under way.

Football is returning to Old Barn Way

Club Secretary Kerry Stanton said, “This really is momentous for everyone involved with the football club, and has only been possible because of the dedication and commitment of our volunteers, coaches, players and parents.

"We are extremely grateful to the Russell Martin Foundation for the support that they have provided in ensuring that Old Barn Way is fit to host matches again.”

Anyone wanting to join Southwick FC on our fast growing journey, please email [email protected]

After Southwick were forced to leave Old Barn Way and the Southern Combination League they played at Southwick Rec and did well in the Mid Sussex League - before a row over money caused the first team management and players to break away and form AFC Southwick.

Old Barn Way - home to Southwick FC for many decades