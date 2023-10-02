'Special season' - Crawley Town skipper believes this squad can go far this season after going joint top

Crawley Town went joint top of League Two after beating Sutton United 3-0 on Saturday – and skipper Ben Gladwin says the squad can ‘create a special season’.

The Reds have defied all odds and predictions so far this season and after ten league games they are are just one goal away from being top.

A run in September of five wins and a draw – including the 4-3 win over Charlton in the EFL Trophy – has seen then rise up the table. Even more impressive is that run came directly after the 6-0 defeat to Swindon Town and has including 20 goals.

And skipper Gladwin, who has been integral to that run of form, couldn’t be more pleased. "It’s a pleasure to be apart of it, it really is,” he said.

Crawley Town skipper Ben Gladwin. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflyfootie

"The staff deserve so much credit because the work they put in is not something I have seen loads and loads in professional football, they really care and the recruitment was amazing, the characters you have in the building, forget about ability if they are not the right character then it is not easy. So it is a pleasure to be apart of and I think its something that we can create a special season.”

The 31-year-old has also been very impressed with the way his side bounced back from that 6-0 defeat. He said: “ At the time it is so painful, but we are a really young group and there are going to be bumps in the road and those setbacks are going to happen, but I am sure they are going to happen again hopefully never that heavily but we will learn from them, that’s what the manager asks for. When we win, when we lose when a performance is good or bad we learn constantly and great reaction to that result

That’s been one of the challenges to be honest as one of the older heads and the captain along with the staff is really convincing this group that we are a good team, especially after last season, I know we had a lot of changes in the group and just the feeling around the club in the dressing room is like ‘forget that last season’.”

