'Special, special win' - 53 photos from a dramatic Worthing victory at Chelmsford City

Temi Babalola put the Rebels ahead just before half-time but immediately after Tutt saw red for two bookable offences, Charlie Ruff fired in the Clarets’ equaliser.

Worthing played superbly a man down but the match was into its final minute of stoppage time before Wheeler’s fine goal that sent players, staff and the travelling fans wild with delight.

The club’s match reporter, Isaac Gleave, described it in his report for the official website as a ‘special, special win’ – and no-one present would have disagreed.

The win leaves Worthing fourth and four points behind leaders Dorking – but with two games in hand over Wanderers. One of those extre matches comes on Tuesday night at home to Bath City.

See Kyle Hemsley’s photos from Worthing’s Essex triumph on this page and those linked – and get all the latest from the Rebels camp in the Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (45).JPG Chelmsford City v Worthing, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

2 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (53).JPG Chelmsford City v Worthing, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

3 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (12).JPG Chelmsford City v Worthing, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

4 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (21).JPG Chelmsford City v Worthing, National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley