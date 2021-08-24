Spectacular goals ease AFC Uckfeld to first win of season

Action between two AFCs - Uckfield and Varndeanians

Three points were always the focus for the Oakmen and Sam Carrington gave them the best possible start in the 5th minute by running onto Tyler Pearson’s chipped pass and lashing a right-footed finish into the top right corner.

In the 35th minute, the Uckers lead was doubled as Nathan Hover skipped over two challenges on the left wing and found Pearson, who took a couple of touches before releasing an equally impressive rocket into the top right corner.

The Vs got one back in the 38th minute as Gabe Robinson tucked underneath Jason Tibble, the Uckers would have the final say in the half.

In the second minute of added time, Farrall Ryder cut inside with a right-footed chop and proceeded to score an early goal of the season contender, curling a left-footed shot into the top left corner that would beat any goalkeeper in the world.

While the first half was scintillating, the second half tended to lack a goal threat. Varndeanians’ Tommy Boyle skipped away from two defenders and rounded Tibble but lacked support, while Morgan Vale and George Cook had decent chances for Uckfield but failed to find the target.

In the 88th minute though, Uckfield added the gloss to victory as Carrington was felled in the box and Pearson dispatched from the penalty spot to seal his brace.

Uckfield manager Steve Ives said: “Our main focus [pre-match] was being more ruthless in both penalty areas. I thought we managed to do that and the result naturally followed. We have been confident that if we can be clinical in this aspect of our performance, the win will follow.”

Ives added: “Despite the win, there is still loads for us to improve. For example, I thought we were too slow to press in the first half and our communication to pass on men from open play and dead ball [situations] could still be better.”