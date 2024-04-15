Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the third meeting this season between the two sides and it was the third time the score has been level after 90 minutes play, although in the Sussex Senior Cup the Hillians did win a penalty shoot-out.

For this game Heath manager Chris Simmons made two changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Horndean, Sean Terry coming in for unavailable Tad Bromage and Jake Lindsey in for Jamie Buchanan.

Heath started brightly but it was the hosts who had the first shot at goal on four minutes when Jay Beckford received the ball wide on the right of the penalty area and hit a right foot shot that flew across the face of goal and out for a goal-kick.

Burgess Hill Town on the attack against Broadbridge Heath but it ended 0-0 | Picture: Chris Neal

At the other end Terry was inches away from converting a Louis Evans in-swinging corner from the left with the ball finding its way into the side netting at the far post.

Sam Lemon cut in from the left to strike a low left foot shot that also went across the face of goal and out for a goal-kick and Jamie Chesworth tried his luck with a free kick from 22 yards that went inches wide of the post but it remained 0-0 at the break with neither goalkeeper troubled too much.

After 40 minutes Heath thought they had a penalty when a Louis Evans cross was met by Lindsey but the Hill defender clattered into the back of him but the appeals were waved away.

Minutes after the restart Lemon picked up the ball wide on the left and went on a run which ended with the Heath striker cutting inside to hit a shot from 25 yards that flew over the top and wide of the post.

The hosts started to get on top with Reece Hallard getting on the end of a corner from the left but heading the ball well wide of target and Lewis Taylor cutting in from the left but being denied by George Evans, the Millwall loanee goalkeeper now putting on the style to deflect Taylor’s shot wide of the post.

Minutes later Lewis Taylor broke through the Heath defence but hammered his shot straight at Evans from 12 yards who pushed the ball up and over the bar for a corner. The resulting corner saw the ball find its way to Hallard who smashed it back first time but high over the crossbar.

In the final minutes of the game and a rare Heath attack saw Mason Doughty get into the Hillians penalty area but Fin Holter the Hillians keeper was off his line quickly to deny the Heath striker.

The save of the match came in the closing stages when a Hillians attack down the left saw the ball played into the Heath penalty area towards Taylor who stabbed a toe at the ball from 8 yards and despite moving to his left, Evans stuck out a right arm to deflect the ball over the crossbar, a save that certainly helped earn his team a point.

BBH boss Chris Simmons said: “We started really well but apart from a good penalty shout we didn’t create enough going forward, but the good thing is we are a tough side to beat even when we are not playing well.”

Heath: G. Evans, Sim (Waddingham 28), Chesworth, Penfold, Terry (Buchanan 66), Brackpool, Lindsey (Dowdell 78), Lemon, Parmiter, L. Evans, Doughty.

Next up for Heath, who are ninth, is their last home game of the season v Hythe Town on Tuesday, April 23.

The Hillians, 13th, host Sheppey on Tuesday this week (April 16) and go to Littlehampton on Saturday.

Sittingbourne 2-2 Lancing

Lancing saw their hopes of a play-off spot disappear despite a creditable effort in Kent. Wins for Chichester City and Three Bridges over the weekend mean the Lancers can no longer finish in the top five.

Destiny Omofonean Ojo and Lukas Franzen-Jones gave them an early two-goal lead but Chris Harris’ double rescued a point for the third-placed hosts.

Lancing boss Dave Altendorff said: “It was another really good performance away to Sittingbourne. We have only lost two out of six fixtures against the top three which shows that on our day we can compete with anyone in this division.

“We seemed to be cruising to a famous victory at 2-0 when on the stroke of half-time the referee booked Destiny Ojo for the second time for what was in his view simulation.

"Both dugouts and sets of players seemed to feel that this decision was mightily harsh but that’s football and there’s nothing we can do about it now.

"With a one-man deficit for the second time in three matches it was always going to be a tough task. We managed to hold out resolutely until the 92nd minute when Chris Harris converted a cross from close range to equalise at 2-2. He was a real handful throughout and caused a lot of problems.

"Nevertheless we are proud once again of the effort and togetherness the lads showed. We don’t seem to be getting the rub of the green lately with decisions but I can’t fault the attitude of my players one bit.