Tottenham player ratings vs Brighton: Richarlison frustrated and Son quiet as Spurs stars struggle in Amex thriller

Joao Pedro scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season as Brighton beat Tottenham 4-2 in a thriller at the Amex on Thursday night.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur struggled against Brighton

After a ferocious start from the visitors, Albion took the lead in the 11th minute through Jack Hinshelwood following a sensational assist from Pedro.

The Brazilian then scored his first from the spot 12 minutes later after Dejan Kulusevski fouled Danny Welbeck in the penalty area. Jan Paul van Hecke and James Milner were both denied by the post in the first half as the Seagulls played some stunning football.

Substitute Pervis Estupinan scored a terrific strike from 25 yards out just after the hour mark to seemingly put the game beyond doubt and then Pedro scored his second penalty after Evan Ferguson won a spotkick 15 minutes from time.

Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies scored in the 81st and 85th minute respectively to set up a frantic finish but Roberto De Zerbi’s men deservedly claimed all three points to rise to eighth in the table. Incidentally, here is how Sussex World rated the visitors, who stay fifth in the division.

Guglielmo Vicario – 7

Made two excellent stops to deny Welbeck from close range inside the opening six minutes and then stood firm to deny Pedro. Was beaten for power by Hinshelwood for Brighton’s first goal and was always up against it for Pedro’s penalty but did well to deny the Brazilian late on in the half. Without him in goal, it would have been a rout.

Pedro Porro – 5

Pulled off a superb sliding tackle to prevent a big chance for Brighton early on but struggled to handle the tricky Pedro and nearly gifted him a goal but Vicario saved his blushes. Had very few chances to get forward but did put in a lovely cross for Davies’ header.

Emerson Royal – 4

The full-back was deployed as a centre-half and while he did some things right, he didn’t look that comfortable in an unfamiliar role. May not be used in this position anytime soon.

Ben Davies – 6

The Welshman and Royal didn’t look like a particularly solid partnership at the back. Without Cristian Romero, they look a much weaker side defensively. Nodded a neat header towards the end.

Destiny Udogie – 6

Looked a threat going forward early on but didn’t do his defensive duties as he left Hinshelwood unmarked for the opener. Was superbly denied by goalkeeper Jason Steele in the second half. Showed his power and pace at the end.

Pape Sarr – 4

Was fairly anonymous in the first half as he struggled to get a foothold in the game. He was caught out of position on a number of occasions

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 5

Was a physical presence in midfield but he and Sarr were overrun at times in the centre of the park; plus, he also stood off Pedro for Brighton’s opener. Nearly scored at the death with a nice curling effort.

Brennan Johnson – 5

Threatened the Brighton backline with his pace but his touch let him down on occasion in the final third. Didn’t get many chances as the game wore on.

Dejan Kulusevski – 5

Recklessly gave away a penalty as he lazily pulled back Welbeck in the box. Had a rough night on the south coast and was on the receiving end of a poor tackle from Lewis Dunk late on. Was a threat at the death, though.

Son Heung-min - 5

Looked lively but didn’t get many opportunities as his side were outplayed in the first half. Did well to set up Veliz for his goal but had a very quiet night overall.

Richarlison – 5

Was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet before the break as his lovely curling effort hit the post but should have hit the target when 15 yards from goal early in the second half. Was booked for a needless shove on Pedro and had a goal ruled out for offside in what was a frustrating night for the former Everton man.

Substitutes:

Giovani Lo Celso – 5

One of his first acts off the bench was to make a clumsy challenge on Evan Ferguson to concede his side a penalty.

Bryan Gil – 6

Looked bright off the bench but missed a good chance late on to make it 4-3.

Alejo Veliz – 7