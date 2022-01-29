Tottenham target Tanner is staying at Lewes
Ollie Tanner is staying at Lewes - despite the Rooks and a club agreeing a deal that would have seen him move to the Premier League.
It had been widely reported that Lewes and Tottenham had agreed a £100,000 deal - though Lewes have not confirmed Spurs were the club in question and have said they have not had a bid for any player near that sum.
It was also reported that Tanner and the potential new club had not agreed on his personal terms - and on Saturday night the Rooks confirmed he was staying put, at least for now.
The Lewes FC statement said: "Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier Club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.
"Tanner missed today’s game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered."
Tanner had seven Premier League clubs' scouts, among 14 talent spotters in total, watching him at a recent home game, according to manager Tony Russell.
Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller tweeted: "Unbelievable talent, fantastic attitude and so lucky to have him still at The Pan."
Tanner has been one of the stars of the season as Lewes have shone in the Isthmian premier division - although their promotion suffered a setback today as they lost 3-1 at Hornchurch, with a Deshane Dalling goal all they had to show for their efforts. They are next in league action at home to East Thurrock next Saturday.