WATCH: Dele Alli embraces Brighton's Gilmour after 2-1 defeat to Spurs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In front of 61,445 fans, Spurs and Brighton played out an enthralling match which could have gone either way. Tottenham had won six of their last seven home league games against Brighton but the visitors took the lead after a bright start.

A penalty was slotted home by the Seagulls midfielder Pascal Gross after Tottenham’s Van de Ven’s clumsy challenge brought down Welbeck in the box. Spurs found it hard to control the former England International. It ended 1-0 to Brighton at the half-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Brighton didn’t come into the second half with the same intensity that they had in the first. Their usual press wasn’t as solid and they paid the price for it – with Spurs becoming dominant in the match.

Dele Alli embracing Brighton man Billy Gilmour.

Sarr made the pressure count with a goal on the 67th minute. His first shot was put on the post by the sliding leg of Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk but he was lucky enough to get a second roll of the dice when the ball came straight back to him.

Brighton had chances to win but it was the hosts who found the killer goal in the sixth minute of injury-time. Two substitutes combined as Son Heung-min set up Brennan Johnson for a last-gasp winner to send the home fans wild.