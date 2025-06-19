Chris Agutter says he is building a Worthing squad full of characters who can get through the tough moments next season throws up.

The manager feels last season’s line-up was found wanting at certain times and has focused on trying to bring in leaders and big characters who can help them to success next time.

But he has also been mindful not to rip up the elements that worked well last term and so nearly took the Rebels to the National South title.

In the past week Agutter has added forward Anointed Chukwu and central defender Toby Byron to the squad.

Chukwu – known as Chuks – joins following a spell at Enfield Town, where he scored six goals and provided four assists last season.

The 24-year-old 6ft 4in forward was a bright prospect in Crystal Palace’s academy before turning out for Salford City, Widnes, Ramsbottom and Wingate & Finchley.

Byron, 23, has played for Luton Town’s academyand for clubs in Greece and France before spells with Hornchurch, Folkestone Invicta and Wingate & Finchley.

He has been described as a ‘tough-tackling and aerially dominant’ centre half who is also comfortable at left-back.

The duo are the Rebels’ fourth and fith new faces, following Razz Coleman De-Graft, Kwaku Frimpong and Matt Burgess in the door, while nine of last season’s squad have been retained so far – with Temi Babalola and Nicky Wheeler the latest to commit.

Agutter told us he was pleased with how the squad was shaping up.

"All those we’ve brought in are the right type of character,” he said. “We have moved on some who didn’t fit the direction we wanted to go in and have brought in some who do.

"Of the three latest signings, Matt is a good box-to-box midfielder with a real goal threat and Toby is a great athlete and powerful centre-back – a good one-on-one defender who was one of the best in his position at step three.

"Chuks did very well in a struggling team last season and has big potential and wants to climb.”

Worthing’s pre-season begins on July 1 and, after a behind-closed-doors friendly with Brighton on July 4,fans get their first chance to see the new-look team in a home friendly with a West Ham XI on July 12.