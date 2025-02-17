Wick FC have announced plans to build a new stand at Crabtree Park.

The Dragons have put in a planning application to Arun District Council for the new construction.

The club said: “Running a county football team is no easy task and at Crabtree Park the home of Wick, work continues with improving the ground facilities and what will be a very busy few weeks ahead.

"The club are in the final stages of a planning application for a new stand which will increase the ground capacity to nearer 2,500 and plans are in place for upgrading the current changing rooms and pitch surround.

Action at Crabtree Park, home of Wick, where a new stand is planned - picture by Stephen Goodger

“The continued pressure of ground grading regulations has meant that a lot of clubs will be required to carry out works to ensure they remain compliant with the Football Association standards.

“Wick’s new stand will be named “The Jack Croft Stand” in tribute to Jack who has over the years been a massive support to the club and continues to do so with backing the new application. Without Jack’s support the club for many years would be in a far different position and even potentially unable to continue.

“In the past Jack has supported the club with new toilet facilities, floodlights, ground equipment and has played many roles within the club structure.”

Club director Matt Lander added: “The club has gone through so many transitions over many years, we have so many exciting improvements we want to make but we have to prioritise the order we need to deliver these.

“Our first priority is the new Jack Croft Stand and a true statement of gratitude for everything he has done to enable the club continue to progress.

“We continue to make plans as we always have, and ground development is clearly high on our priority. ‘Our strategy is a very simple one and that is to have a good facility for local players to play on and the local community to feel welcome and enjoy our matchday hospitality.”