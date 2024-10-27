Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National SouthEastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South
Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South

Statement win for Eastbourne Borough - 39 pictures from National South victory over Boreham Wood

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:25 BST
Eastbourne Borough made a statement of intent in the National League South promotion race by coming from a goal down to beat Boreham Wood 2-1.

A goal down at half-time, Adam Murray’s men produced a superb second half show and goals from George Alexander and – with six minutes left – Finn Ballard-McBride earned a precious three points, lifting the Sports to fourth in the table.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the win on this page and the ones linked – and get all the Borough latest in the Herald, out every Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South

1. Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (31).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South

2. Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (33).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughBoreham WoodAdam MurrayGeorge Alexander
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice