Staying! Treble-winning Littlehampton Town players commit to Isthmian League campaign

The Golds have persuaded the majority of their 2021-22 treble winners and Wembley finalists to stay for their first season in the Isthmian League.

Already announced as staying are Lucas Pattenden, Dion Jarvis, Scott Kirkwood, Zak Harris, Liam Humphreys, Lewis Jenkins, Jordan Layton, Shay Wiggans, Alex Duncan and Dave Herbert – with more to come.

Their new deals follow news that Hand and George Gaskin are staying as joint bosses for the new campaign.

Many of the Golds' SCFL title winners are staying together for the Isthmian League campaign / Picture: Martin Denyer

Hand, whose new-found local fame saw him give an assembly to 1,500 pupils at The Littlehampton Academy on Tuesday, said he was delighted so many of last year's squad had already signed again and added: “There’s going to be plenty more familiar faces announced in the next few days.

" It’s so refreshing to go into pre-season with a settled and clearly capable group of players.

"It’s a group that’s into it’s third or fourth year now so we’re very very happy to retain almost everyone whilst adding a couple of fresh faces as well.

"The priority was always keeping the existing squad and it would have been silly to go and make wholesale changes.

"These boys are only going to get better and we’re focusing on improving the talent that’s already under our noses.