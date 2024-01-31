Step by step – Burgess Hill Town boss pleased with wins but worried over injuries
Hill won 4-0 at Beckenham Town last week before beating winning 1-0 at home to Horndean on Saturday thanks to a late Martyn Box penaly.
Mansell said: “Horndean were very well organised defensively with how compact they got and how they protected the middle of the pitch.
“Beckenham were a little more open, allowing us to create more clear-cut chances, but you’d expect that with them at home.”
The Hillians have an increasing injury list, as Mansell explained: “We lost Noah Hoffman at half-time on Saturday, he’s someone that can unlock defences with his creativity.
“Marcel Powell is out with an ankle injury, another one who’s got the ability to drop a shoulder and create something in tight games, so we’re missing a couple. But we’ve got the ability to change the shape and be able to find a way of winning games, which is what we did on Saturday.”
Saturday’s visit to fourth-placed Sittingbourne is next and Mansell said: “It (winning) would be huge, it would show where we’re at.
“If we can get something from Sittingbourne maybe we’ll start thinking we can be around it. We moved up three places last week with two wins, so we’ll continue doing that step by step.”
Hassocks and Haywards Heath are fourth and fifth in the SCFL premier. Hassocks won 4-0 at AFC Uckfield while Heath won 2-1 at home to Crowborough.
