Steve Herbert: A Halloween horror show in Borehamwood

A soaked Reds away end at Borehamwood.

After the highs of beating Bristol Rovers 4-0 the week before, Crawley Town football club were brought back down to earth with a bump, after a disastrous afternoon in Hertfordshire. Non league Borehamwood didn’t just knock us out of the FA Cup, they absolutely destroyed us.

Clearly Borehamwood are a decent side, as their high position in the National League suggests. But we literally rolled over and died in front of them. To go 2-0 down so early and then get our striker Ryan Loft sent off in first half injury time just added to the misery.

Scott Lindsey named an unchanged team from the week before for the first time this season. I bet he wished he hadn’t bothered as his side embarrassed themselves and the travelling Red army.

Some 501 Crawley supporters were in attendance and got absolutely soaked on the open away terrace. Luckily the pubs in Borehamwood were the only thing that made the day out semi-enjoyable. The landlady at the Alfred Arms couldn’t have been more welcoming as we packed her pub out with a sea of Red pre match.

Reds fans Denise, Adison & Vicky pre match in the Alfred Arms

FA Cup weekend is always a special day on the football calendar, unfortunately we will have to wait another 12 months now for a taste of it again. It really was an afternoon to forget.

Now we must turn our attention back to football league safety and climb away from the bottom two. I’m expecting a big reaction from the players against Fleetwood Town at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Back-to-back league wins at home would be just the tonic to get over the rubbish we witnessed this weekend just gone.

In Scott’s post match interview after Borehamwood he was quite rightly annoyed by what he witnessed by his team. A few of those players need to up their game and quickly otherwise this season could go painfully wrong. Let’s not beat around the bush here, if the worst scenario was to happen and we lost out football league tenure, we wouldn’t come back again.

The halftime scoreboard makes for depressing reading.

All the hard work of the Steve Evans era with Tubbs and Sergio would have been in vain. Scott Lindsey has a huge job on his hand to get us playing consistently. Now is the time for him to step up and get these players firing on all cylinders.